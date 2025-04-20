Pope wishes ‘Happy Easter’ to delighted crowds at Vatican after briefly meeting Vance

By Christopher Lamb, CNN

The Vatican (CNN) — Pope Francis gave the traditional Easter blessing on Sunday, appearing from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in front of delighted crowds after a brief meeting with Vice President JD Vance in what marks his highest-profile appearance yet since being discharged from hospital.

The 88-year-old pontiff has not led the main Holy Week and Easter services but has made brief appearances over the Easter weekend, including spending 30 minutes at a prison in Rome on Thursday and a visit to St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday evening.

Francis, who spent 38 days in hospital with double pneumonia where he came close to death, is unable to speak for long periods due to his respiratory difficulties and is undergoing physiotherapy to help regain his voice. The pope also has difficulty raising his arms.

But on Easter Sunday he was able to offer the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing to the “City [of Rome] and to the World” while an aide read his address. Only the pope can offer this blessing which includes the offer of an indulgence, a remission for the effect of sins.

His voice sounded weak but he appeared without the nasal canula he has been wearing to receive oxygen as he said “Brothers and Sisters, Happy Easter.”

He later greeted cheering crowds in St. Peter’s Square from the popemobile, the first time he has done so since his hospitalization.

Before giving the blessing, the pope had a brief private meeting with Vice President Vance, a devout Catholic, which “provided an opportunity to exchange Easter greetings” according to the Vatican.

The vice president also met with senior Vatican officials on Saturday for talks following sharp criticism by the Pope of the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

The Vatican said that during the meeting an “exchange of opinions” took place concerning migrants, refugees, and prisoners.

Vance’s office later released its own readout, which stated that the vice president and Cardinal Pietro Parolin discussed “their shared religious faith, Catholicism in the United States, the plight of persecuted Christian communities around the world, and President Trump’s commitment to restoring world peace.”

Just before he was hospitalized in mid-February, Francis issued a rebuke of the Trump administration’s immigration policy and refuted the vice president’s use of a theological concept, the “ordo amoris” (“order of love” or “order of charity”), to defend the administration’s approach.

Since his discharge from hospital last month the pope has been making surprise appearances and has shown a determination to resume his duties. Doctors have advised him to avoid large crowds during his two months recovery period.

The Vatican also released the text of the Pope’s Easter Sunday message where Francis appealed for an end to conflicts across the world, particularly in Gaza. He lamented the “death and destruction” taking place which had created “a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation.”

Francis said: “I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace!”

