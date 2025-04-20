‘Professional failures’ led to killing of Palestinian medics in Gaza, says Israeli military

By Dana Karni, Abeer Salman and Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military says “professional failures” led to the killing of 15 paramedics and first responders in an incident in Gaza in March, according to an investigation released Sunday.

The group – most of whom worked for the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) – were shot dead before being buried in a mass grave, sparking international condemnation.

The Israeli probe identified several failures during the incident, as well as breaches of orders and a failure to fully report the incident, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF said the troops did not engage in “indiscriminate fire” during the incident, but they opened fire on what they believed to be a “tangible threat” amid what the military called “operational misunderstandings.”

As a result of the investigation, the commanding officer of the 14th Brigade received a letter of reprimand, while the deputy commander of the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion involved in the incident was dismissed from his position. The IDF relieved the deputy commander because of his responsibility for the incident and for providing an “incomplete and inaccurate report” about what happened.

“The IDF regrets the harm caused to uninvolved civilians,” a statement read.

“Existing protocols have been clarified and reinforced – emphasizing the need for heightened caution when operating near rescue forces and medical personnel, even in high-intensity combat zones.”

The troops opened fire on three separate occasions on Sunday, March 23. In the first shooting, Israeli soldiers shot at a vehicle the IDF says was identified as belonging to Hamas. Two Palestinians were killed and one temporarily detained.

An hour later, the troops opened fire once again, this time targeting the convoy of PRCS ambulances and Civil Defense vehicles, killing 15 people, according to the investigation.

Autopsy reports for the eight PRCS medics obtained by CNN show that most were killed by gunshot wounds to the head or chest, while others suffered from shrapnel to the torso from the force of an explosive injury. The bodies had started decomposing after they were buried in a mass grave for more than a week.

Initially, the IDF claimed the vehicles were driving suspiciously without headlights or emergency signals.

But video from the cell phone of one the emergency responders clearly showed that the convoy was driving in a single-file line and the ambulances had their lights on. Despite the release of the video, the IDF investigation still said it was difficult to identify the ambulances.

“Due to poor night visibility, the deputy commander did not initially recognize the vehicles as ambulances,” the IDF said. “Only later, after approaching the vehicles and scanning them, was it discovered that these were indeed rescue teams.”

The IDF said that six of those killed were identified “in a retrospective examination as Hamas terrorists,” raising the question of whether the troops opened fire on ambulances before knowing if there were any militants amongst the vehicles. The military did not identify which of those killed it believed were terrorists or provide any evidence.

About 15 minutes later, the troops opened fire on a Palestinian United Nations vehicle. The investigation concluded this was a result of “operational errors” and was “in breach of regulations.”

“The examination determined that the fire in the first two incidents resulted from an operational misunderstanding by the troops, who believed they faced a tangible threat from enemy forces,” the IDF said. In its initial account of the events, the Israeli military said the two Palestinians killed in the first incident were members of Hamas. It’s unclear if Israel is now walking back that claim.

“The third incident involved a breach of orders during a combat setting,” the IDF said.

The bodies were then removed and buried in a mass grave along with the ambulances and other vehicles. The IDF defended the field commanders’ decision to remove the bodies but acknowledged “the decision to crush the vehicles was wrong.”

“There was no attempt to conceal the event, which was discussed with international organizations and the UN, including coordination for the removal of bodies,” the IDF said.

The PRCS declined to comment on the investigation.

In the wake of the attack, the organization said the incident “can only be considered a war crime punishable under international humanitarian law, which the occupation continues to violate before the eyes of the entire world.”

