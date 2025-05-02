Aid ship bound for Gaza issued SOS after alleged drone attack off the coast of Malta



By Kathleen Magramo, Abeer Salman, Todd Symons and Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — A Gaza-bound activist aid ship caught fire and issued an SOS, after what it claimed was a drone attack off the coast of Malta in international waters in the early hours of Friday.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which is campaigning to end Israel’s blockade of Gaza, told CNN activists were aboard its ship carrying humanitarian aid when the alleged attack happened just after midnight local time (6 p.m. ET Thursday).

“There is a hole in the vessel right now and the ship is sinking,” Yasemin Acar, the coalition’s press officer, told CNN by phone from Malta on Friday morning.

The ship, the Conscience, was heading to Malta, where a large contingent of activists were due to board before it departed for Gaza, but had not made it into port, the group said.

FFC told CNN that climate activist Greta Thunberg and retired US Army Colonel Mary Ann Wright were among those who were expected the board vessel in Malta, but were not onboard at the time of the fire.

“Volunteers from over 21 countries traveled to Malta to board the mission to Gaza, including prominent figures,” FFC said in a Statement on Friday

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition describes itself on its website as an international network of pro-Palestinian activists working to end Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave by taking direct, non-violent action.

FFC said it had been operating under a media blackout over the mission because it wanted to avoid potential sabotage.

“Our vessel is 17 kilometers off the shores of Malta right now in international waters, and they have been subjected to a drone attack twice,” said Acar, adding that the generators at the front of the vessel were the apparent target.

The group pointed the finger of blame at Israel, without providing evidence.

“Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer to violations of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian vessel in international waters,” FFC said in its statement.

CNN has reached out to the Israeli military for comment.

Video the coalition posted on its X account appeared to show a fire burning on a ship, as well as smoke. The sound of two loud explosions can also be heard in a separate video clip.

CNN is unable to independently verify the videos.

The Armed Forces of Malta confirmed there had been a fire on a ship that has now been extinguished. “We are monitoring the situation closely,” a spokesperson told CNN, adding that there were no injuries onboard.

In a later statement, Malta’s government said a tug boat had been send to assist the vessel. It said the Conscience had 12 crew members and 4 civilian passengers on board.

“All crew were confirmed safe but refused to board the tug. Assistance was provided to support interior firefighting efforts,” the Maltese government statement said.

FFC had earlier given CNN a higher figure of 30 people on board the boat.

Marine traffic websites show the ship, the Conscience, departed Tunisia on Tuesday night. Tracking data showed it had been in its position off the coast of Malta for around 12 hours before the alleged attack occurred on Friday morning. The Conscience is listed as flying under a Palau flag.

FFC’s lead organizer, Thiago Avila, told CNN the organization was now trying to arrange a small boat to accompany a rescue crew to the location of the Conscience.

Gaza has been under Israeli military siege since the October 7, 2023, Hamas deadly attacks on Israel.

Israel imposed a full humanitarian blockade of Gaza on March 2, cutting off food, medical supplies, and other aid to the more than 2 million Palestinians who live in the territory.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kareem Khadder and Oren Liebernamnn contributed reporting