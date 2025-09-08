Train collides with bus in Mexico, killing at least 8 people

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — A train collided with a double-decker passenger bus in Mexico on Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring at least 45, the Civil Protection of the State of Mexico said.

The cause of the collision is not yet known but a video shared on social media and geolocated by CNN shows a freight train plowing into a double-decker bus that was beginning to cross the tracks in slow-moving traffic. The roof of the bus was torn off as it was carried by the train down the tracks.

The crash happened on a highway in the Atlacomulco municipality, according to state authorities.

Photos of the aftermath showed the front windshield on the roof of the bus shattered and nearly flattened.

A video circulating online also showed people trying to help passengers evacuate from the roof.

The Atlacomulco City Council said the community was in mourning following the collision. “We express our most sincere solidarity with the affected families at this time,” it said in a statement, promising support.

Traffic is closed in both directions to allow emergency services to respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

