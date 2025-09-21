Britain, Canada and Australia formally recognize a Palestinian state, deepening Israel’s isolation

By Christian Edwards, Paula Newton, Max Saltman, CNN

London (CNN) — Britain, Canada and Australia announced formal recognition of the state of Palestine on Sunday, in an attempt to pile pressure on Israel as it presses on with its campaign in Gaza despite international outrage.

The three – all strong allies of Israel for decades – also expressed deep frustration at the lack of progress towards a two-state solution.

France and several other countries are expected to follow suit at the United Nations General Assembly this week, deepening Israel’s isolation and putting them at odds with Israel’s key partner, the United States.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that “there will be no Palestinian state.”

“I have a clear message to those leaders recognizing a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7th: you are giving a massive prize to terror,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday.

More than 140 other members of the UN already recognize Palestine, a number that has grown in the face of mounting alarm over Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

In the first of a series of apparently coordinated announcements Sunday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on X his country “recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the state of Palestine and the State of Israel.”

“The Palestinian Authority has renounced violence, has recognized Israel and is committed to the two-state solution,” a senior Canadian government official told CNN shortly before the announcement. “We are recognizing the State of Palestine in order to empower those who seek peaceful coexistence and marginalize Hamas.”

Carney had said in July that his country would recognize the State of Palestine at the UNGA, drawing immediate condemnation from Israeli officials and the US, with President Donald Trump saying it could hurt Canada in trade talks.

The announcement by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer makes good on his pledge in July to recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel met certain conditions, which included agreeing to a ceasefire and committing to the prospect of a two-state solution.

Since Starmer issued his ultimatum, Israel has moved to take control of Gaza City and expand Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and has repeated its opposition to a two-state solution.

“In the face of growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace,” Starmer said in a video address.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the prime mover in July, calling for countries to join France in announcing their recognition at UNGA. Belgium, Luxembourg and San Marino are among other governments planning to recognize a Palestinian state this week.

Israel has furiously condemned the moves, saying they will reward and embolden Hamas for its October 7, 2023, terror attack, in which about 1,200 people were killed and another roughly 250 taken hostage.

Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza has killed more than 65,000 Palestinian people, according to the territory’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. A growing number of international scholars and bodies say Israel’s war constitutes genocide, an accusation that the Israeli government has vehemently denied.

Far-right members of the Israeli government responded to the announcements Sunday by urging Netanyahu to annex the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas’ political office, told CNN that today’s move by the UK, Canada and Australia is a “welcomed step,” but must be accompanied by “practical measures on the ground.”

Despite the growing momentum to recognize Palestine, there are roadblocks to it becoming a full UN member.

The path to become a full member requires at least nine of the 15 members of the Security Council to vote in favor, and none of the five permanent members – Britain, China, France, Russia and the US – to veto it. The US would be expected to wield its veto power if the issue came before the Security Council.

Because China and Russia recognized a Palestinian state in 1988, the US may soon be left as the only permanent Security Council member not to recognize a Palestinian state, reinforcing how Washington increasingly stands as a bulwark between Israel and growing international isolation.

And other countries, too, have shown no sign of recognizing Palestinian statehood. Canada and the UK are the first G7 countries to recognize Palestine, but fellow members Japan, Italy and Germany oppose the move.

CNN’s Abeer Salman, Dana Karni, Caitlin Danaher and Billy Stockwell contributed to this report.

