Copenhagen Airport closed after drones sighted in the area

By Michael Rios, Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — Copenhagen Airport was closed Monday night after drones were discovered nearby, an airport spokesperson told CNN.

Copenhagen Police said in a statement on X that “two to three large drones have been seen flying in the area,” and that it was unclear how long the disruption would last.

The airspace over the airport has been closed since 8:30 p.m. local time due to the “unidentified” drones, the airport spokesperson said. No flights have been allowed to take off or land.

At least 20 flights to and from the Danish capital were either canceled or delayed on Monday evening, according to flight information published on the official website of Copenhagen Airport.

Dozens of flights heading to Copenhagen were diverted to smaller airports in Denmark, while others were sent to Gothenburg and Malmö in Sweden, according to the airport.

A spokesperson for the Copenhagen Police told CNN that as of 10:15 p.m. local time (4:15 p.m. ET), the airport remained closed, no arrests had been made and an investigation was underway.

Separately on Monday, police in the Norwegian capital of Oslo said they arrested two foreign nationals for flying drones over restricted area. There was no indication the incident was connected to the events in Copenhagen. Norwegian media reported the drones were flown over the Akershus Fortress, a medieval castle that is sometimes used for government events.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

