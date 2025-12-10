Brigitte Macron’s use of sexist slur sparks outrage in France

By Cecilia Laurent-Monpetit, Charlotte Reck, CNN

(CNN) — France’s first lady Brigitte Macron has sparked outrage among French celebrities and feminists over the use of sexist and derogatory language to describe protesters at a comedian’s show.

Brigitte Macron was attending a performance Sunday by Ary Abittan, a stand-up comedian who was accused of rape by a former partner in 2021. Following a three-year investigation, the case was dismissed – a ruling later upheld by French courts.

In a conversation with Brigitte Macron ahead of the show that was captured on camera and briefly published online, the comedian says he feels “scared” of protesters who interrupt his shows.

Brigitte Macron replies: “If there are any stupid b*tches, we’ll kick them out,” before laughing, and insisting Abittan promise not to talk about “the problem” that evening, seemingly referring to the activists.

Activists from the French feminist collective #NousToutes, many wearing masks bearing his image, interrupted the comedian’s Saturday night show.

French feminists and celebrities immediately adopted the slur on social media, allying themselves with victims of sexual abuse.

Academy award winner Marion Cotillard shared a black image on her Instagram account with the statement “je suis une sale conne” or “I’m a stupid b*tch” displayed over it. The French actress, who took home the Oscar for her 2008 performance as Edith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose,” captioned the post, “et fière de l’être,” or “and proud of it.”

French government spokesperson Maud Bregeon criticized the activists who protested at Abittan’s show during an appearance on French television on Wednesday morning. She said their actions demonstrated disregard for a decision made by the courts, adding: “That shocks me deeply.”

Asked if Brigitte Macron should apologize for her remarks, Bregeon replied firmly, “no.”

Other political figures were less supportive. Marine Tondelier, who leads Les Ecologistes – France’s green party – told BFMTV that the first lady’s comments were extremely serious. “A first lady should not say that,” the lawmaker said. She added that while the case has been dismissed, “feminists have the right to give their opinion on this too.”

Former French president François Hollande told RTL radio Tuesday that Brigitte Macron’s words were ill-chosen. “Even if one can criticize the form, when it comes to women fighting against violence against women, one does not use words in this way,” Hollande said.

