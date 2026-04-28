Sri Lanka arrests 22 Buddhist monks allegedly carrying over 110 kilos of cannabis at airport

By Lucas Lilieholm, CNN

(CNN) — Sri Lankan authorities said 22 Buddhist monks were arrested for possession of over 110 kilograms of cannabis – illegal in the South Asian nation – at the international airport in the capital Colombo, the largest ever drug bust at the terminal.

Authorities said the men, who were returning from Thailand, had suitcases each containing more than five kilograms (11 lbs) of cannabis at the Bandaranaike International Airport, according to the state-owned Daily News.

Police said the operation was carried out based on a tip-off.

They allege the drugs were concealed inside luggage using specially modified false bottoms.

The estimated value of the narcotics is over $3.45 million (1.1 billion rupees), according to the government’s official news portal.

Sri Lanka has severe penalties for drug offenses and airports have deployed technology to detect illegal items, according to the UK Foreign Office. Arrests for drug offenses can result in being held without charge indefinitely and lengthy prison sentences if convicted.

The incident marks the first time Buddhist monks have been arrested at the airport carrying illegal drugs, according to the state-owned Daily News.

The group, made up of young men from various parts of Sri Lanka, had traveled to Thailand on April 22 using tickets provided by a sponsor, the Daily News reported, citing police investigators.

Sri Lanka’s Police Narcotics Bureau is investigating if the smuggling activities are connected to local drug-running networks.

The monks will appear before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court for further legal proceedings and investigations, according to state media.

The-CNN-Wire

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