From cartels to street vendors: Here’s who stands to profit (or not) from World Cup tourism in Mexico

By Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — The green, white and red colors of the Mexican flag are blanketing parts of Mexico City as the country’s capital gets ready to host the opening match of the World Cup this Thursday.

From stores selling the bright green soccer jerseys of Mexico’s national team to digital billboards promoting the matches, it seems everyone is eager to cash in on the tournament.

By one estimate, the country could generate roughly $3.7 billion (MX$65 billion) in revenue from the event, with tourism alone projected to bring in almost half that amount to Mexico City.

Here’s a look at which businesses stand to benefit and who could be left out.

Tourist-friendly businesses

The influx of World Cup fans is slowly starting to generate profit for businesses in tourist hotspots, workers and entrepreneurs say, and is expected to bring in even more after the tournament starts on June 11.

In Mexico City’s main plaza El Zocalo, shops, kiosks and restaurants are filled with colorful (though “unofficial”) World Cup memorabilia.

Merchants are selling everything from soccer ball key chains to plush toys of Mexican presidents wearing the national team’s jersey.

The restaurant Salon Corona, one of the most popular places to watch a soccer match, is already full of customers and manager Miguel Laguna expects to see 45-50% more during the month-long tournament.

Between the metropolitan cathedral and presidential palace, Juan Carlos, one of the city’s many organ grinders, says tourists are starting to arrive from the world over.

“We are here because this part of the city, the barrel organ, is a classic of the city,” he said dressed in the iconic beige uniform and kepi cap that the street performers are famous for.

In a quiet residential area to the south, Alejandro Gonzalez says his restaurant Garage Burger also expects business to boom once the tournament gets going, despite being in a “less touristy area.”

Like other businesses in town, he’s running promotions and putting up sports-themed decorations like football-shaped balloons and ice coolers to attract customers.

“It’s like I tell people, we have to seize that moment,” he said.

Cartels and scammers

Cartels and organized criminal networks are also expected to benefit.

One of their most profitable strategies this summer will be extortion, security analysts say. They expect World Cup tourists will mostly be spared – but the businesses fans frequent are likely to be targeted.

In resort towns like Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, which are not hosting matches but are expected to benefit from day-tripping fans, criminals have a history of extorting restaurants, night clubs and hotels, taking a chunk of the revenue they generate from tourists.

“These local businesses have become highly profitable, especially for localized organized crime groups,” said Victoria Dittmar, a senior researcher for the think tank InSight Crime in Mexico.

Criminals are also expected to profit from scams and cyberfraud, according to officials.

One of the biggest concerns is that scammers will try to rip off fans with the sale of counterfeit items and services, including tickets to the 13 matches Mexico will host. They could also develop fake apps and websites that promise live broadcasts of matches but are actually used to install malware on users’ devices, officials warn.

“The purpose of these platforms is not to provide entertainment, but to compromise the personal and financial information of victims through tools capable of stealing banking credentials, monitoring device activity, or integrating it into bot networks used for illicit activities,” the Mexican government said.

Other potential scams include fake hospitality packages, rentals and merchandise, officials and researchers have said.

The government has issued several notices, warning the public to avoid unreliable third-party vendors and to only buy from official or accredited sources.

Who’s losing out?

While some Mexicans are thrilled that the World Cup is returning to their country, others say they’re still not seeing the benefits.

In El Zocalo, kiosk manager Nayeli says small businesses like hers could be pushed to the side, despite being in a prime location.

World Cup organizers have set up a “fan fest” zone in the plaza, with a giant screen, stage and market booths with licensed vendors.

Nayeli worries that events like these could cause street closures, limiting the flow of customers to her business, which she said has happened before during large concerts held in El Zocalo.

Sergio, who works at an agency that organizes tours and expeditions for visitors, says businesses around El Zocalo have at times been disrupted by nearby protests held by a teacher’s union demanding better pay.

Meanwhile, some hotels and rental apartments say they aren’t seeing the boom they had hoped for.

While Airbnb claims that demand for accommodation during the World Cup has already exceeded expectations, hoteliers and some hosts on the platform have described a more moderate scenario: reservations exist but they’re nowhere near what they had imagined.

“The World Cup isn’t having an impact,” said Elisa Rugarcia, a co-host who manages six properties in some of Mexico City’s most sought-after areas for foreign tourists. “I expected to be practically fully booked throughout June, and that’s not happening.”

Other residents claim enthusiasm for the tournament is lacking nationwide, despite officials portraying the mood as festive.

Some of those who have experienced World Cups in the past say this one appears muted because of ongoing security concerns, the fact that Mexico is only hosting 13 of the 104 matches, and rising costs resulting from the tournament.

A broader complaint across Mexico is that the working class is being priced out. Tickets are so expensive that few people in Mexico will be able to attend a match, despite living in a co-host country. They say the tournament will primarily be enjoyed by a few privileged Mexicans but mainly by an overwhelming number of foreigners.

When FIFA released a second round of tickets in April, prices for the first game in Mexico, on June 11, ranged from $3,000 to $10,000. The general minimum wage in Mexico is roughly $18 a day.

When asked about the ticket prices in Mexico, FIFA said it had “established a ticket sales and secondary market model that reflects standard ticket market practices for major sporting and entertainment events across the host countries.”

“Too high, at least for the average Mexican it’s going to be impossible to attend a game,” said Gonzalez of Garage Burger.

One of his workers, Diego, said more Mexicans should get to be a part of the event.

“I feel there should be at least some pressure from the government to present local people with diverse options to witness this. Ultimately, it’s something that’s affecting us all, and it’s something we should also be able to enjoy.”

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Rocío Muñoz-Ledo, Valeria León and Max Feliu contributed to this report.