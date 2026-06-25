What we know about Venezuela’s biggest earthquake in more than a century



CNN

By Jessie Yeung, Michael Rios, Taylor Ward, Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Venezuela’s northern coast was hit by two powerful back-to-back earthquakes on Wednesday, leaving scores of people dead and widespread destruction in its wake.

At least 164 people have died and 971 more have been injured in the largest earthquakes to hit the country in more than a century, though the true extent of the toll and damage is still feared to be much higher. A state of emergency has been declared as first responders deploy nationwide, and other countries rally to send assistance.

This comes at a dire time for Venezuela, which is still deep in political and financial crisis – being led by an interim government after US forces captured President Nicolás Maduro earlier this year, and facing an economy crippled by years of hyperinflation.

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

A magnitude 7.2 foreshock took place near San Felipe, the capital city of Yaracuy state, just after 6:04 p.m. ET.

Just 40 seconds later, it was followed by a larger 7.5 magnitude quake, some 23 kilometers (about 14 miles) southeast of Yumare, a town also in Yaracuy state.

Wednesday was a public holiday, meaning many people may have been home or at public events.

The quake was felt in states across the country, as well as in neighboring Colombia, hundreds of kilometers from the epicenter.

Videos seen and geolocated by CNN showed some buildings collapsing in seconds or terrified residents evacuating buildings with their loved ones and pets before gathering on the street. One Caracas resident who escaped from a damaged building said “the scene was like a horror movie.”

Another Caracas resident, Martha Añez, described seeing no way out of her apartment and leaning out onto her balcony, “screaming, ‘We’re trapped! We need help! Please, someone come!’

“We couldn’t get out; there was hammering from one side and kicking from the other. I don’t know who actually rescued us, because they were shouting, ‘Get away from there, we’re coming and we are about six!’, until they finally burst through the door,” she told CNN.

Three floors of her apartment building are “totally and absolutely wrecked,” she said.

What’s the toll and damage?

Early on Thursday morning, acting President Delcy Rodriguez – who stepped into the role after Maduro’s capture – said that at least 164 people are dead and 971 injured, with the toll expected to rise.

That announcement marked a sharp increase from the overnight toll, indicating the potential scale of the damage yet to be reported.

Dozens of buildings have collapsed, with the coastal state of La Guaira hardest hit and now declared a disaster zone, Rodriguez said in a video message.

“We are currently engaged in arduous rescue operations to save as many lives as God allows. This is truly a tragedy,” she said.

Thousands of Caracas residents slept outdoors or in their cars overnight, fearful of the aftershocks that kept hitting the city even after the major quakes had subsided.

Many are still unaware of their loved ones’ fate. In the Los Palos Grandes area in eastern Caracas, anguished people pleaded with authorities Thursday for news about relatives whose buildings collapsed.

Multiple videos geolocated by CNN show extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure across Venezuela, including in the capital Caracas. In La Guaira, a large waterfront hotel in the city of Macuto has been reduced to rubble, while in the town of Catia La Mar, videos show several collapsed buildings and badly damaged high-rises.

The US Geological Survey issued two separate red alerts through its PAGER system for the back-to-back quakes, warning of probable “high casualties and extensive damage.” Most people in the region live in structures vulnerable to the quake’s shaking, it added.

Internet connectivity dropped sharply across Venezuela after the quakes damaged power and telecoms infrastructure, before recovering slightly in the hours afterward, according to watchdog NetBlocks.

These disruptions may hinder rescue efforts and the flow of information being reported out of affected areas in the coming hours.

What’s the response?

Venezuela has declared a state of emergency, with a high-level task force created to oversee search and rescue operations, and an initial $200 million fund to rebuild the country, Rodriguez said.

Simon Bolivar Airport near Caracas has temporarily closed after suffering damage, she added. School classes will be suspended nationwide for a week, and rail services and non-essential activities have also been temporarily canceled. Nationwide prayers for all religions will be held at 7 p.m local time, she said.

Security forces have been deployed across Venezuela, according to the Ministry of Communication and Information. It has cut off direct gas supplies to certain buildings as a preventative measure as authorities assess damaged structures.

Rescue workers have been working through the night attempting to find survivors still trapped under the rubble, and international teams are heading to Venezuela to assist.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington has deployed “search and rescue teams” to help after President Donald Trump voiced his support; there are further teams being sent from the Dominican Republic, France, El Salvador, Mexico, Switzerland, Spain, Italy and Qatar. Other countries have offered humanitarian aid, including China, Brazil, and some Caribbean nations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Stefano Pozzebon, Avery Schmitz, Thomas Bordeaux, Ivonne Valdes and Camille Rodriguez contributed to this report.