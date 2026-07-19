Russia unleashes one of biggest ballistic missile attacks of the Ukraine war, Kyiv says

By Daria Tarasova-Markina, Victoria Butenko, CNN

Kyiv (CNN) — Russia launched one of the largest ballistic missile attacks of its more than four-year-old war against Ukraine overnight into Sunday, according to authorities.

Ukraine’s air force said Moscow had launched “a massive combined strike against Ukraine using attack UAVs and various types of air- and ground-launched missiles,” and that the main target was the capital Kyiv.

CNN journalists in the city reported hearing explosions throughout the night. On Sunday morning there was a strong smell of smoke in the city, one said, and an air raid alert was still in place.

“The enemy launched more than 40 missiles of various types – most of them against the capital – and 120 attack drones,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Andriy Sybiha, acting minister of foreign affairs, said Russia had launched “around four dozen” missiles traveling on a ballistic trajectory, describing it as the “largest number of ballistic missiles since the start of the war.”

Air defenses had “shot down or neutralized 126 targets, including 18 missiles and 108 unmanned aerial vehicles,” the air force said.

Images from Kyiv showed a huge crater gouged out of the ground, and the scorched facades of buildings.

Strikes were reported in five districts of the capital, according to the state emergency services. One person had been killed and 16 wounded in the city, they said.

“Protection against ballistic missiles is our constant and top priority right now,” Zelensky said. “Interceptors are needed every day, and I am grateful to everyone who takes our agreements seriously and ensures the delivery of anti-ballistic capabilities.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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