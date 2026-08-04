Guatemalan volcano reaches ‘critical explosive phase’ as hundreds evacuated

By Merlin Delcid, Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — The eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from nearby towns, authorities said Tuesday as they warned that volcanic activity is at its most intense phase.

The Fuego volcano, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of the capital Guatemala City, has been spewing lava and plumes of ash since Monday. It has prompted the evacuation of at least 1,421 people, say officials, as pyroclastic flows roll down the volcano’s surrounding ravines.

Ash has spread up to 120 kilometers away, exceeding heights of 5,000 meters (3 miles) above sea level, according to Edwin Rojas, director of the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology.

“Activity at the Fuego volcano continues in a critical explosive phase,” Rojas said Tuesday at a press conference.

More than 29,000 people have been affected by the ashfall, according to the Guatemalan disaster managing agency Conred.

An alert has been issued to pilots by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, warning that ash is affecting the airspace west and west-southwest of the volcano, up to the border with Mexico. Guatemala’s main international airport remains operational.

At least three regions have declared red alerts, the highest level possible, to try to prompt more people to evacuate and move to shelters.

“Unfortunately, the Conred law is not coercive. It’s not like in other countries where they say, ‘We must evacuate’ and everyone evacuates. Here, it’s a recommendation, and that’s why we’re visiting house by house to encourage families to evacuate,” Claudinne Ogaldes, executive secretary of Conred, explained.

She added that 18 communities have been affected by the smoke and ash emissions so far. No lava flows or damage to homes have been detected.

Classes have been suspended in some municipalities near the volcano, and Conred has given the Ministry of Education information about the situation so that it can evaluate what other measures should be taken.

Tourist access to the Acatenango and Fuego volcanoes has been restricted until further notice. As a precaution, Conred has also closed the National Route 14, a major highway leading to the town of Alotenango.

The Fuego volcano is one of the most active in Central America. In 2018, it caused an eruption that left hundreds of people dead and missing, according to Conred.

Authorities said they’ll continue to monitor the volcano’s activity for about 72 hours.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Mauricio Torres contributed to this report.