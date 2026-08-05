Flying object hits plane at German airport as drone discovered carrying explosive device

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — An unidentified flying object hit a a cargo plane at a German airport on Wednesday, as the discovery of a drone carrying an explosive device caused disruption and the suspension of flights.

An airport staff member discovered the drone in a secure area of the cargo flight operations near the airport’s south runway, according to a statement from state police in Saxony. A bomb disposal robot was deployed as part of the investigation, and the detonator attached to the drone was removed.

A second, unidentified flying object, collided with a cargo plane after the aircraft aborted its landing due to the runway being closed, police said. The plane sustained minor damage but landed safely at Hannover airport instead.

Leipzig/Halle Airport is one of the top cargo hubs in Europe. It has hosted Ukraine’s Antonov Airlines transport aircraft since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 destroyed their home base.

An investigation has been launched involving counter-terrorism police and state prosecutors.

Flight operations were temporarily suspended following the discovery of the drone just before midnight. The north runway was reopened later in the night, following an inspection, while the south runway remained closed into Wednesday.

Several aircraft, including a passenger plane, were forced to divert to other airports, according to authorities.

Following the discovery of the explosive device, German state prosecutors have now taken over the investigation, alongside the Central Office for Extremism Saxony (ZESA) and officers from the Police Terrorism and Extremism Defense Center (PTAZ) counter-terrorism law enforcement unit.

Saxony’s Interior Minister Armin Schuster described the overnight developments as a “very serious security incident.”

Germany has been on heightened alert in recent months over unauthorized drone activity following a string of incidents near airports, military sites and other sensitive infrastructure.

The-CNN-Wire

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