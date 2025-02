Additional details are limited at this time.

The order aims to restrict care for transgender people 18 and younger.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- The Associated Press (AP) is reporting that a federal judge temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's gender-affirming care executive order.

