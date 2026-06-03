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Iran live updates: House adopts war powers resolution in rebuke of Trump

ABC NEWS
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Published 3:35 PM

By David Brennan and Nadine El-Bawab
Last Updated: June 3, 2026, 3:30 PM MDT

House adopts Iran war powers resolution

The House adopted a resolution to rein in President Donald Trump's Iran war powers for the first time since the start of the conflict, by a vote of 215-208 on Wednesday.

GOP Reps. Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett and Warren Davidson voted in favor with all Democrats.

Though this is a rebuke of the president's handling of the war with Iran, the resolution is symbolic in nature while expressing the sentiment of the House.

The resolution, which sends a strong message to the administration, heads to the Senate for consideration. It is not required to go to the president's desk since it is a concurrent resolution.

-ABC News' Lauren Peller

Article Topic Follows: Politics

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