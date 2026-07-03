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Texas AG investigates StubHub over canceled World Cup tickets

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/26/2026
Bryan Berlin / CC BY-SA 4.0 , MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/26/2026
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Published 12:17 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Friday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into StubHub over allegations it failed to give fans 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets they bought.

According to Paxton, fans said StubHub cancelled their tickets days or even hours before kickoff. He said StubHub allegedly pointed to "transfer problems" tied to FIFA's ticketing platform.

"In many cases, attending a World Cup match is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If StubHub is ghost ticketing Texans out of that experience, my office will use every tool available to hold them accountable and help fans who have been wronged," Paxton said in a statement.

In June, Attorney General Paxton launched an investigation into FIFA over allegations the organization misled fans about seat locations for World Cup matches.

He said Texas residents who bought World Cup tickets through StubHub and didn't get them should file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division.

You can file your complaint here.

Article Topic Follows: Politics
2026 FIFA World Cup
fifa
Ghost ticketing
greg abbott
StubHub

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