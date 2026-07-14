Federal judge dismisses DOJ lawsuit seeking New Mexico voter data

SANTA FE (KVIA) -- Tuesday, a federal judge dismissed a U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit seeking New Mexico voters' personal information, according to the New Mexico Office of the Secretary of State.

The lawsuit, filed in December 2025, alleged New Mexico failed to produce statewide voter registration lists upon request.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver was listed as the defendant in the lawsuit and was reportedly required to have such records.

Records would include registered voters' full names, birthdays, addresses, driver's license numbers or the last four digits of their social security number, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit later said Oliver sent a letter refusing to provide the statewide voter registration list because the law prevented her from sending it. The lawsuit alleged she refused written demand made through her representative, the assistant attorney general for civil rights.

Tuesday, court reportedly found the DOJ's demand letter lacked an identifiable "basis," according to a news release.

The court said the DOJ doesn't articulate any factual suggestion that New Mexico violated the National Voter Registration Act or Help America Vote Act.

“I am pleased with the court’s decision to dismiss this case. Federal and state legal guardrails on social security numbers and dates of birth exist for the identity protection of every voter in our state,” Secretary of State Oliver said in a statement. “I absolutely will not risk any disclosure of voters’ private data, as it could carry very real and severe consequences for the personal lives of New Mexicans participating in our democratic process.”

The secretary of state's office said the DOJ tried to get voter data through similar lawsuits, with courts blocking 14 similar cases in other states.

You can read the full lawsuit below.