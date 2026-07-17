Gov. Abbott appoints new secretary of state

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he appointed Robert S. Howden as the 166th Secretary of State of Texas. His appointment is effective Saturday, according to a news release.

On June 2, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson announced her plans to leave the agency. She said Friday would be her last day. Howden will succeed her.

The secretary of state has many duties, including helping county election officials and ensuring election laws apply throughout Texas. Additionally, Howden will provide a repository for official business and commercial records. Gov. Abbott said Howden will publish government rules and regulations and commissions notaries public.

Howden will also serve as keeper of the state seal and attestor to the Governor's signature on official documents.

Additionally, Howden will serve as the senior advisor and governor's liaison for the Texas Border and Mexican Affairs Division. He'll also be the chief international protocol officer for the state.

"Robert Howden has served Texas with distinction in four Republican governors’ administrations,"”" said Governor Abbott in a news release. “I have full confidence he will excel as Secretary of State. His experience in the legislative process and extensive public service have prepared him to protect the integrity of Texas elections and represent our state with strength on the global stage. Texas will benefit from his distinguished leadership.”

Howden is from Austin and has worked for former Texas Governor Rick Perry and Bill Clements, according to a news release from the governor's office. Under Perry, he oversaw the governor's task force on economic development.

He's currently a senior advisor and director of legislative affairs for the governor's office.

The newly-appointed secretary of state also has experience in consulting and communications. Gov. Abbott said Howden led the National Federation of Independent Business Texas and is a member of the University of Texas Chancellor's Council Executive Committee.

Howden is a member of the Austin Club Board, served on the advisory boards for the Helping Hand Home for Children's the Austin Junior League, Gov. Abbott said.

Howden has a bachelor of science from UT Austin.