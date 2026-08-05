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Gov. Abbott speaks with Socorro area families about housing affordability

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Published 12:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will meet with families in the El Paso area to discuss a new housing affordability policy.

ABC-7 will attend the event. This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Politics

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Andrew J. Polk

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