Exclusive: NTSB fought to retain employees after Trump’s federal worker resignation offer

By Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — In the wake of the worst American air disaster in two decades, the understaffed and cash-strapped National Transportation Safety Board was scrambling to keep investigators from leaving after federal employees received an offer by the Trump administration to resign and be paid through September.

An internal NTSB memo informed employees Friday that they would not be eligible for the program.

NTSB, an independent and apolitical agency that does not report to the executive branch, investigates transportation accidents, provides aid to those affected by them and recommends safety measures. Multiple sources confirmed to CNN that all 400 of its staffers received the email titled “Fork in the Road” — effectively offering a buyout from the federal government.

That message, dated 9:41 p.m. ET Tuesday, went out barely 23 hours before an American Airlines regional jet operated by PSA Airlines and a US Army Blackhawk helicopter collided in a tremendous fireball, plunging all 67 on board the two aircraft into the icy Potomac River below. There were no survivors.

The disaster apparently left top brass at the agency scrambling behind the scenes to find a way to exempt employees from the Trump administration’s offer. Friday, the head of the NTSB sent a message to any employee who agreed to administration’s initial message to “rescind their deferred resignation letter immediately” with the Office of Personnel Management.

One source said the initial message came as a shock to staffers, including highly specialized investigators, many of whom are nearing retirement. “It’s not like we have an easy time finding people,” the source said.

Another source told CNN they know investigators who were seriously considering accepting the offer.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy — who serves as the agency’s chief executive officer — sent an agencywide email Friday saying the agency was “granted a full exemption” to the deferred resignation program. The move “means this program is not available to NTSB employees.”

“Given the nature of our safety work, limited budget, and the ongoing investigation of the highest fatality, mass casualty aviation accident since 9/11,” said the email message viewed by CNN, “we need each and every position represented at our agency in order for us to successfully carry out our mission critical work.”

This story and headline have been updated.

