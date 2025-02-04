Trump expected to attend Super Bowl, White House official says

By Alayna Treene and Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is expected to attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, a White House official told CNN.

The guest list is still being prepared, the official said, though House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana native, is in talks to join him.

There is a significant security presence around the Super Bowl, with or without a presidential visit, but a source familiar with the planning described heightened preparations ahead of Trump’s attendance.

CNN has reached out to the NFL for comment. Punchbowl News first reported Trump’s expected attendance.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared photos from Ceasars Superdome on Tuesday, where she is overseeing the security measures.

For instance, the source said there will be significantly reduced staff on site on Friday and Saturday for the purposes of security sweeps, with many involved being told not to come to the arena on either day.

The source described the preparations as “very serious” and “pretty intense,” comparing the level of screenings on site to a G7 summit of world leaders.

“DHS has protected the NFL Super Bowl for 20+ years. We’re working around the clock to ensure a safe and secure game day at the Superdome and in the city of New Orleans,” Noem posted to X.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles, and Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to perform during the halftime show.

