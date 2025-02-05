Trump revokes Esper’s security detail, continuing his retribution against former officials

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has revoked the security detail assigned to his former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, a person familiar with the matter confirmed Wednesday, adding to the growing list of officials who have faced retribution from their onetime boss.

Esper is one of several top aides who continued to have security after leaving office because of threats from Iran for actions they took while serving in Trump’s administration. Gen. Mark Milley, former national security adviser John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have all had their details pulled in the first few weeks since Trump took office.

Esper’s portrait was also removed from the halls of the Pentagon last week, a move that stunned other former senior aides who worked for Trump during his first term.

The president has continued to complain privately about Esper, who was fired in the days after the 2020 election. Their relationship deteriorated so much that Trump openly referred to him as “Yesper.”

Esper detailed in a book how chaotic Trump’s term was, including being asked to shoot protesters, blasting him as “unprincipled.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Esper, who is a CNN contributor, declined to comment.

