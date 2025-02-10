Trump says Palestinians would not have a right to return to Gaza under his redevelopment plan

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said explicitly in an interview this weekend that Palestinians would not have a right to return to Gaza under his plan to take US ownership of the strip and rebuild it.

“No, they wouldn’t,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News when asked whether the Palestinians would have a right to return. “Because they will have much better housing. Much better – in other words, I’m talking about building a permanent place for them.”

Trump’s assertion that Palestinians wouldn’t be entitled to return to Gaza is certain to deepen international opposition to the proposal, which drew outcry when he first announced it last week at a news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Afterward, some Trump aides sought to soften or clarify aspects of the plan. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said Trump was proposing only a temporary relocation of Palestinians while Gaza was being rebuilt.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was traveling in Latin America when Trump revealed his idea, suggested the resettlements from Gaza would be only on an interim basis.

“What he very generously has offered is the ability of the United States to go in and help with debris removal, help with munitions removal, help with reconstruction — the rebuilding of homes and businesses and things of this nature, so that then people can move back in,” Rubio said last week.

Yet Trump himself, in comments afterward, did anything but retreat. He told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that he viewed the war-torn region as a “big real estate site.”

“I think that it’s a big mistake to allow people — the Palestinians, or the people living in Gaza — to go back yet another time, and we don’t want Hamas going back. And think of it as a big real estate site, and the United States is going to own it and we’ll slowly – very slowly, we’re in no rush – develop it. We’re going to bring stability to the Middle East soon,” Trump told reporters as he traveled to the Super Bowl.

He added during his interview on Fox — taped on Saturday but aired Monday morning — that it would take years before anyone could consider living in Gaza given the destruction of the war.

“If they have to return now it, will be years before you could ever – it’s not habitable. It will be years before it could happen,” he said. “I’m talking about starting to build and I think I could make a deal with Jordan. I think I could make a deal with Egypt. We give them billions and billions of dollars a year.”

Trump is set to meet Tuesday with King Abdullah of Jordan, who along with his counterparts in Egypt and other Arab nations has flatly rejected Trump’s plan.

Trump told Fox his plan was to “own” Gaza.

“We’ll build safe communities a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is and in the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land,” he said.

When Trump unveiled his plan last week, it caught several top administration officials by surprise. While the president had been discussing an initiative to take control of Gaza and rebuild it for several days, he hadn’t signaled his intention to make the plans public.

Afterward, some of his aides suggested the president was hoping to spur action by regional nations, which in his view hadn’t offered their own ideas on what to do with Gaza.

“Come to the table with your plan if you don’t like his plan,” Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz said during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” suggesting that the White House has received “all kinds of outreach” since Trump’s comments earlier this week.

