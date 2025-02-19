Eric Adams case: Judge doesn’t immediately rule on DOJ’s push to drop corruption charges against NYC mayor after hearing

By Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Wednesday’s much anticipated hearing on the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams has ended without an immediate ruling from Judge Dale Ho.

Ho said he was not going to “shoot from the hip” on the bench, just before adjourning the hearing.

The DOJ move to end the case against Adams prompted an exodus of prosecutors who disagreed with the decision. Eight federal prosecutors, including the interim US attorney for the Southern District of New York, have resigned in protest. Four deputy mayors have departed City Hall as well.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove argued the case should be dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be revived, because of “appearances of impropriety and risks of interference with the 2025 elections in New York City” and because continuing the case would “interfere with the defendant’s ability to govern in New York City” and threaten President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“Frankly, I think the fact that Mayor Adams is sitting to my left right now is part of the problem. He’s not able to be out running the city and campaigning, so I think that this motion is actual interference,” Bove said in court on Wednesday.

It is “undisputed that there is no quid pro quo,” Bove said.

Adams has consented in writing to the deal and denies any “quid pro quo” with the administration for dropping the charges of bribery, corruption, wire fraud, and soliciting and accepting donations from foreign nationals in exchange for boosting Trump’s immigration agenda.

During the hearing, the mayor acknowledged that the Justice Department could bring back the charges at a later date, but said he doesn’t believe it will.

“I have not committed a crime,” Adams said. “I don’t see them bringing it back. I’m not afraid of that. “

When asked, Adams also said he hadn’t been promised anything to consent to the motion – and he had not been threatened into consenting to the motion.

Bove also added at one point, unprompted, “I want to be clear I think the only question is whether there’s any basis to believe that I made these representations to the court in bad faith, and the answer to that is absolutely not.”

If Ho were to reject the motion to dismiss the case against Adams, there’s little precedent of what happens next. The judge had scheduled the hearing amid growing calls from top Democrats for the embattled Democratic mayor to step down or be removed from office and as former prosecutors urge the judge to not approve the dismissal without digging deeper into the circumstances surrounding the deal.

The Justice Department has moved to dismiss the case under Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, which says the government may “with leave of the court” dismiss an indictment.

“It’s not in anyone’s interest here for this to drag on, I understand that it’s not in the government’s interest, it’s not in Mayor Adams as the defendant, and it’s not in the public’s interest,” the judge said as the hearing ended.

“But to exercise my discretion properly, I’m not going to shoot from the hip right here on the bench,” he added. “I want to take the time that is necessary to carefully consider everything that you have put before me and said today, and I am considering all of that. I want to make sure that I consider everything appropriate and that I don’t consider anything inappropriate, and make a reasoned decision that is mindful of my role, which I understand here, is quite narrow.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.