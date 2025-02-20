Sources: NY governor expected to announce she will not remove Mayor Adams from office, at least for now

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to announce Thursday that she will not use her executive powers to remove Mayor Eric Adams from office at least for now, two sources briefed on the decision told CNN.

The governor is proposing new guidelines and oversight of agencies in charge of local investigations and the city’s finances, the two people briefed on the governor’s plans said.

The proposals appear as though they will severely limit the mayor’s independence as Adams faces accusations that he is working to facilitate the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement in exchange for having his federal corruption charges dropped. Adams, who has said he wants to work with the administration on matters of public safety, has denied making a deal with the Trump administration.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Adams and Hochul for comment.

Hochul is expected to announce the creation of a new state inspector general solely focused on New York City’s administration. In that position, the new inspector general will also have the power to initiate investigations.

As part of Hochul’s proposals, the mayor will be prohibited from firing the commissioner of the Department of Investigation – which played a critical role in the probes that resulted in Adams’ federal indictment last September – without the approval of the new state inspector general.

Hochul’s proposal, the people said, will also grant new oversight powers to the state’s financial watchdog and create a fund that would allow the New York City Council, the city comptroller and the public advocate the authority to use outside counsel to sue the federal government on matters that fall under their respective jurisdictions if the administration is unwilling to sue.

All New York City agencies are currently represented by the corporation counsel and already have the power to sue independently from the administration.

Hochul is expected to lay out the details in an afternoon news conference.

The governor’s guardrails are far from set in stone – most of what she is expected to propose will be subject to legislative action. Each measure will have to be enacted through city or state legislation because the proposals require changes to the city’s charter.

Adams, a former state senator, has some supporters in both legislative bodies who might take issue with granting the state oversight powers that could last beyond his administration and jeopardize the city’s independence in the future.

Although New York City relies on state funding to help pay for some of its services, the city is largely independent from the state. New York City’s $112 billion dollar budget, its laws, public schools, police force and health systems are all governed independently by the city.

It’s unclear how much support the governor’s proposal has at this point, as Adams faces significant headwinds and multiple lawmakers call for his resignation,

This story has been updated with additional details.

