Rep. Cory Mills under investigation by DC police for alleged assault

(CNN) — GOP Rep. Cory Mills of Florida is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District Columbia for allegedly assaulting an individual, the police department told CNN.

MPD said they were called to a Washington, DC, address on Wednesday with a report of an assault, the police department said in a statement.

MPD spokesperson Tom Lynch confirmed to CNN that Mills is the subject in the investigation even though his name is not mentioned in the report. It is standard for the subject’s name not to be included during an active investigation.

“I can confirm that Cory Mills is the subject being investigated for alleged assault,” Lynch told CNN.

MPD said there is “an active criminal investigation and there is no further information on the case to provide at this time.”

CNN has reached out to representatives of Mills for comment.

