Democrat kicks off marathon Senate floor speech to protest Trump administration actions

(CNN) — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has kicked off what is expected to be a marathon speech on the Senate floor to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump’s administration, saying that he will keep going “as long as I am physically able.”

The speech is not a filibuster because Booker is not blocking legislation or a nomination. The Democratic senator’s speech will keep the Senate floor open – and floor staff working as well US Capitol police members detailed to the chamber – for as long as he continues speaking, but lawmakers had concluded voting for the day before he began his remarks.

“I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able,” Booker said at the outset of his remarks. “I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis.” Booker began speaking at 7:00 pm ET.

Booker is undertaking this effort at a time when Democratic leaders in Washington are under pressure from their base to do more to stand up to Trump. He is a member of the Senate Democratic leadership team.

“In just 71 days, the president of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans’ safety; financial stability; the core foundations of our democracy; and even our asiprations as a people from our highest offices for a sense of common decency,” Booker said. “These are not normal times in America. And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate.”

In recent years, the chamber has seen a number of marathon speeches mounted by senators, including: Jeff Merkley against Neil Gorsuch in 2017; Chris Murphy on gun control in 2016; Rand Paul over National Security Agency surveillance programs in 2015; and Ted Cruz against the Affordable Care Act 2013.

The late Strom Thurmond holds the record for the longest speech when he spoke on the floor for 24 hours and 18 minutes to oppose the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

