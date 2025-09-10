Alleged Washington, DC, sandwich-thrower pleads not guilty and will go on trial in November

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — A trial date has been set for November 3 in the case against the man accused of throwing a sub-style sandwich at a law enforcement officer in the early days of President Donald Trump’s federal anti-crime surge in Washington, DC.

The man, Sean Charles Dunn, pleaded not guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge during an arraignment Wednesday after a grand jury declined to indict him on a felony assault charge prosecutors sought.

The former Department of Justice employee – who was quickly and publicly fired after the incident – appeared in court dressed in a white button-down and tie, sporting a goatee and neatly combed hair. He spoke very little during Wednesday’s hearing.

Prosecutors originally charged Dunn with a felony assault charge, citing video that allegedly showed Dunn yelling at law enforcement, calling them fascists and shouting other slurs before throwing the sandwich at one officer one night in early August.

Jury selection will begin on November 3.

