Schumer moves to force vote on Epstein files release in brazen breach of Senate protocol

(CNN) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer moved on Wednesday to force a vote on releasing documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, putting the contentious issue front-and-center in the chamber.

Schumer took a brazen procedural step on the Senate floor in order to trigger the vote.

Traditionally, only the majority party takes the procedural step of “filing cloture” to set up a floor vote on a measure. In filing cloture himself and tying it to the must-pass annual defense policy package as an amendment, Schumer has guaranteed a full Senate vote.

A Republican source warned that this move will be seen as a hostile act, which could jeopardize bipartisan negotiations on the defense package. Another Republican source said that it is not viewed as a serious attempt to release the Epstein files, as even GOP senators who want to see the documents released object to how Schumer has handled this.

“The bottom line is the American people need to see this,” Schumer said. “The American people, Democrats, independents, Republicans are demanding it be made public, and it should be. We hope Republicans will vote for it. They should.”

Asked why he didn’t push for the release of the Epstein files when Democrats were in control of the chamber, Schumer said, “It’s become so apparent that they’re lying about it in every different way, and the demands of the American people are so great, and you’ve had all the different people come down and testify and this and that. The need is greater than ever now.”

Schumer’s office says that the text is identical to GOP Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna’s resolution in the House, and if passed, it would require the Justice Department to release all of the Epstein files within 30 days of passage.

