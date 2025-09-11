Judge cuts off rambling opening statement from would-be Trump assassin who is representing himself

By Randi Kaye, Lauren del Valle, CNN

Fort Pierce, Florida (CNN) — The opening statement of the man on trial for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last September at a Florida golf course was cut short Thursday when the defendant, Ryan Wesley Routh, representing himself in the federal case, took the time meant for addressing trial evidence to instead give a meandering rant.

Routh began by asking “what happened to homo erectus” and proceeded to address violence in other countries, mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler.

“Putin has murdered 1.5 million and we do nothing,” Routh said.

Federal District Judge Aileen Cannon interrupted Routh after less than five minutes warning him to “stay within the bounds.”

Routh told the judge his argument centers on “nonviolence” and said he could talk about the constitution.

At one point Routh grew emotional as he continued addressing the jury, crying softly as he spoke of America and invention, mentioning the Wright Brothers’ contributions.

Cannon cut him off again, this time ending Routh’s opening statement, and sent the jury out of the room before admonishing the defendant.

Routh’s statement was a “clear violation of the court’s order” and so “he relinquished his right to conclude his opening statement,” the judge said.

“Alright, I apologize,” Routh responded.

Routh faces five charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

An appointed attorney has sat behind the defense table on standby. Cannon has allowed the attorney to assist Routh on procedural and technical issues and can remove Routh as his own counsel if she deems it necessary.

A federal prosecutor gave a more traditional opening statement, telling the jury about the charges against Routh who allegedly created a “sniper’s nest” one hole away from where Trump was playing golf on September 15, 2024.

“The plot was carefully crafted and deadly serious,” Assistant US Attorney John Shipley said.

“Last year Ryan Routh wanted to make sure Donald Trump was not elected president,” Shipley added. “He made the choice to try and assassinate Donald Trump.”

Routh illegally bought a rifle in North Carolina before travelling to West Palm Beach where he went to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and the nearby golf course multiple times in the weeks before he planned to attack Trump, prosecutors allege.

Routh allegedly used three different aliases, including “John White,” to buy a cellphone in North Carolina and “John Smith” on encrypted platforms to try to “track the daily location of Donald Trump’s airplanes,” Shipley said.

The morning of the assassination attempt, Routh allegedly checked the weather for rain and made sure the golf game was still on. He set himself hiding near the golf course at least 10 hours before he was eventually spotted by Secret Service, the prosecutor told the jury.

Routh prepared for the long wait, according to Shipley who showed the jury Routh’s written “gear list” that included items like “cardboard, zip ties, diapers” and a reminder “spray self with bug spray.”

Secret Service agent testifies

The Secret Service agent who spotted Routh while scouting the sixth hole of the golf court, took the stand as the prosecution’s first witness.

Agent Robert Fercano, who now works for Homeland Security, testified about spotting Routh, whose gun was pointed at him.

Fercano fired shots at Routh, who fled to his car never shooting his own rifle, but was spotted by a civilian who took photos they shared with law enforcement. Routh was stopped on a Florida highway and arrested about 45 minutes later.

During cross examination, Routh addressed the federal agent, “Good to see you sir. Is it good to be alive? I’m sure your family is happy you’re alive and well.”

Routh referred to himself as “the defendant” as he questioned Fercano about their interaction on the golf course.

“I got down the path and noticed yourself at the fence line,” Fercano said.

Routh asked, “Was the defendant fairly concealed?”

“Yes, you were fairly concealed. There was a face, a rifle pointed at my face, and bulletproof shielding.” Fercano added, “After I initiated contact with you, you smiled at me, I moved backwards and drew my service pistol.”

Routh also asked the agent, “Did you get harmed in any way that day?

“Physically, no,” Fercano said. “But mentally I live with having a weapon pointed at my face.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.