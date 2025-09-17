China allows American banker placed under exit ban to leave country following discussions with US

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — An American banking executive who had been banned from leaving China was allowed to leave the country after discussions between Washington and Beijing and ahead of a potential meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that Atlanta-based Wells Fargo banker Chenyue Mao has been released from her exit ban, which was imposed by the Chinese government and blocked her departure.

Scores of Americans have been blocked from departing under China’s exit bans – a point of ongoing tension between the two countries. The US State Department has warned travelers of Beijing’s “arbitrary enforcement” of laws, including exit bans.

US Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler alluded to her release on Tuesday but did not name her.

“We did just get someone that was held in their home released from China,” Boehler said at an event at the Center for a New American Security.

Boehler suggested there had been high-level engagement on the matter and noted the priority Trump has placed on freeing Americans detained abroad.

“The president has set the tone and made it very clear,” he said.

“When things are raised at a senior level and ambassador level, at a (Secretary of State Marco) Rubio level, it does make a difference,” Boehler said. “They’re explaining that US policy has changed and that it is a huge negative to hold Americans, and that is best expressed directly.”

Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth both spoke with their Chinese counterparts last week. Trump has said he is expected to speak with Xi on Friday.

“It’s unacceptable everywhere to do those things,” Boehler said in response to a question about China’s use of exit bans. “China should know that, and I think we made it very clear, and they responded in a positive way.”

Mao, who was born in China and is a US citizen, was placed under an exit ban as part of an alleged criminal investigation. It was not clear who the target of the criminal case was or how Mao was allegedly involved. China does not recognize dual nationals, and the State Department has warned that “U.S. citizens of Chinese descent may be subject to additional scrutiny and harassment.”

Mao’s release comes less than two weeks after a Trump executive order creating a “state sponsor of wrongful detention” designation meant to penalize countries that wrongfully imprison Americans.

Boehler said that new executive order, which a senior administration official said at the time could be applied to China, may have also played a role.

“China certainly has a complex decision-making process. I certainly think the EO didn’t hurt in that,” he said.

The Chinese government did not confirm Mao’s exit ban had been lifted.

“China upholds the rule of law and handles the related criminal case and entry and exit affairs in accordance with the law. Anyone, Chinese and foreigners alike, should abide by Chinese laws in China,” Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said. “China will as always welcome people from all countries to travel and do business in China and ensure their rights and interests in accordance with the law.”

CNN has reached out to Wells Fargo for comment.

