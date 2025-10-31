Trump reveals renovated Lincoln Bedroom bathroom as his White House remodel continues

By Kit Maher, Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has renovated the Lincoln Bedroom bathroom, sharing before and after images on social media as he continues to put his touch on the White House.

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era,” Trump said on Truth Social. “I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble. This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

The president posted about the renovations aboard Air Force One en route to Florida, where he will spend the weekend. The post comes as the government remains shutdown, and the Trump administration says it will not tap into emergency funds to fund SNAP food assistance benefits through the month of November.

Shortly after, Trump posted more images of the bathroom, showing gold detailing on the faucet and shower handle, as well as other fixtures. A plush white robe with presidential seal also hangs on a golden hook.

The president discussed the changes he was making to the bathroom earlier this month during a dinner at the White House, saying in part that the old style of the bathroom “was not exactly Abe Lincoln.”

“We have little things like at the Lincoln Bedroom. The bathroom was done by the Truman family and you know, long time ago. And it’s done in a green tile, and it’s done in a style that was not exactly Abe Lincoln,” the president said.

“It’s actually Art Deco. And Art Deco doesn’t go with, you know, 1850 and Civil Wars…But what does do is statuary marble. So I ripped it apart and we built a bathroom. It’s absolutely gorgeous and totally in keeping with that time because the Lincoln bedroom is, uh, so incredible, for those of you that have seen it,” he added.

