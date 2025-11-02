Trump says he is ‘on it’ after ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams pleads for lifesaving help

By Julia Benbrook, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is lending a hand to help save the life of “Dilbert” comic strip creator Scott Adams, he wrote on social media Sunday.

The news comes after Adams, a supporter of Trump, previewed on X that he would ask the president for help receiving a treatment that would “give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer.”

“He offered to help me if I needed it,” Adams wrote. “I need it. As many of you know, I have metastasized prostate cancer.”

“My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto. But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can’t seem to fix that,” Adams wrote.

Adams added that he would ask the president to get his healthcare provider to respond and schedule the IV for Monday. “It is not a cure, but it does give good results to many people,” he wrote.

Trump responded with his own post and wrote “on it.” Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy also responded to the appeal on social media, writing, “The President wants to help.”

Trump has previously pushed for action to circumvent typical processes for people who are desperate for lifesaving medicine. In his first term, he signed the “Right to Try Act,” a measure aimed at helping terminally ill patients access drug treatments that are yet to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

CNN has reached out to the White House for more details on how Trump plans to help Adams.

During a May episode of his YouTube show “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” he announced that he had been diagnosed with the aggressive prostate cancer and that it had spread to his bones.

“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has,” Adams said during that episode.

He made the announcement after extending his “respect and compassion and sympathy” for the former president, who had just announced his own diagnosis.

The “Dilbert” comic strip, which was first published in 1989, ran for decades in various newspapers. It disappeared in 2023 following racist remarks by Adams.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.