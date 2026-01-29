Senate blocks massive funding bill, with critical talks underway to avoid government shutdown

By Morgan Rimmer, Ted Barrett, CNN

(CNN) — Bipartisan senators blocked a massive spending bill Thursday, as eleventh-hour talks continue to avoid a costly partial government shutdown that looms at the week’s end.

All Democrats, who are pushing to force changes to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies in the wake of Alex Pretti’s fatal encounter with federal agents in Minneapolis, voted not to advance the six-bill funding package.

Instead, they are demanding that Republicans and the White House agree to separate funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which houses ICE, from the rest of the package so it can be renegotiated.

Seven conservatives joined Democrats in keeping the package from moving forward in a 45-55 vote. Senate Majority Leader John Thune changed his vote to “no,” to be able to bring the package up for a later vote.

If the Senate cannot get all 100 senators to consent to splitting the DHS funding bill from the remainder of the package, as Democrats are demanding, then several significant agencies, including Defense, Health and Human Services, Labor, Education, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development, will face a lapse in funding.

If a deal is reached, however, the bill would have to be approved by both chambers, meaning the narrowly divided House would have to return to Washington and final approval could be delayed until Monday.

As of Thursday morning, leaders from both parties and the White House were moving closer to a deal.

In the works, was a proposal that would provide funding for the rest of the agencies in the package through the end of September but only temporarily extend funding for DHS, allowing the sides to continue to negotiate.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune appeared hopeful ahead of the procedural vote, though he would not say whether he would back some of the proposal offers by Democrats.

“We’re getting closer. Hope it lands. My hope and expectation is that if the White House and Senate Dems work this out they will be able to produce the votes that are necessary to get it passed,” he said.

On Wednesday, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer had laid out his caucus’ demands for changes to ICE tactics and protocols that they want to see included in any funding package for DHS: tighten the use of warrants and end roving patrols, enforce a code of conduct comparable to force policies for state and local law enforcement, and for ICE agents to remove their masks and wear body cameras.

However, even if there is a partial government shutdown and DHS is not funded, ICE will remain operational through funding that stems from President Donald Trump’s domestic policy package that was passed last summer.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.