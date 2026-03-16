Top Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino plans to retire, sources say

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — Top Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, who led controversial immigration sweeps in Democratic-led cities, has told people he plans to retire at the end of the month, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Bovino has not yet submitted the required retirement paperwork, leaving open the possibility that the plan may change.

Bovino was nearly three decades into his career with the US Border Patrol when he was plucked last year from his position as chief patrol agent of the agency’s El Centro sector in Southern California to lead the highly visible mass deployments of federal law enforcement in cities including Los Angeles; Chicago; Charlotte, North Carolina; New Orleans; and Minneapolis.

His conduct during the Chicago operation drew stern rebukes from a federal judge, who ruled that his descriptions of events weren’t supported by video evidence.

In January, following the shooting deaths of two US citizens in Minneapolis by federal agents, he returned to his border sector as White House border czar Tom Homan took charge in Minnesota.

Bovino’s expected departure also coincides with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s ouster. Bovino reported directly to Noem while he deployed around the country to helm the administration’s immigration crackdown, frustrating some veteran federal immigration authorities concerned over the aggressive tactics.

The administration has since adopted a more targeted approach, foregoing the broad immigration sweeps from the last year.

CNN reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

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