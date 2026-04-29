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Supreme Court lets faith-based pregnancy centers fight subpoena on First Amendment grounds

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Published 8:13 AM

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The US Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a group of faith-based “crisis pregnancy centers” in New Jersey to fight a subpoena from the state’s Democratic attorney general.

The decision may make it easier for liberal and conservative groups to challenge similar investigatory subpoenas.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the opinion for a unanimous court.

“Since the 1950s, this court has confronted one official de­mand after another like the Attorney General’s,” Gorsuch wrote.

“Over and again, we have held those demands burden the exercise of First Amendment rights. Disputing none of these prece­dents but seeking ways around them, the Attorney General has offered a variety of arguments. Some are old, some are new, but none succeeds.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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