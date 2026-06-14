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Trump and Iran reach agreement that includes opening Strait of Hormuz

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Published 6:01 PM


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By Alejandra Jaramillo, Mohammed Tawfeeq, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, Dalia Abdelwahab, Auzinea Bacon

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran has been reached and that the US will end its naval blockade on the country, marking the most significant development yet in months of negotiations.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” Trump declared in a Truth Social post.

“The text of the memorandum of understanding has been finalized, and the official signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding will take place in Switzerland on Friday,” Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, told Iranian state media outlets. The memorandum of understanding is expected to kick off 60 more days of negotiation on ending the war.

In a brief interview with FOX News Sunday evening, Vice President JD Vance said that he plans to attend the official memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between the US and Iran, though he also said President Donald Trump may attend himself.

Earlier Sunday, Trump sharply criticized Israel over a strike today in Beirut, which he indicated had threatened to jeopardize diplomatic efforts with Iran. Iran’s top security official warned that Lebanon is one of Tehran’s “red lines” in negotiations.

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