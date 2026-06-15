Trump says July Fourth celebration on National Mall will include his own rally

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Monday that America’s 250th anniversary celebration on the National Mall next month will include a “TRUMP RALLY” on Independence Day.

“On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Starting at 7 P.M. EST, this HUGE Celebration will honor our Country’s People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs.”

His announcement was notable as events marking signing of the Declaration of Independence are typically meant to be nonpartisan and focused on the country writ large, rather than representing one political party or president.

Trump has previously drawn criticism for using his office to advance his own personal interests or making himself the star of what would otherwise be apolitical celebrations. He has also loomed large over celebrations of America’s semiquincentennial.

After several artists pulled out of a concert series for the “Great American State Fair,” for instance, Trump made himself the host of an opening ceremony celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

On his 80th birthday Sunday, Trump hosted a UFC fight night at the White House — an event that was also ostensibly meant to mark America’s 250th — and his family promoted a venture aimed at profiting off the spectacle by selling gold coins priced as high as $12,000.

The president’s latest announcement also comes as several states have declined to participate in the “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall. While officials said their states’ decisions were largely due to costs, a spokesperson in one Democratic-led state pointed to concerns about the partisan nature of the event, CNN previously reported.

Freedom 250, a White House public-private partnership launched to create Trump-driven alternatives to the events planned by the nonpartisan America250, is organizing the state fair and other 250th anniversary events.

Trump said in his social media post Monday that the July Fourth rally will include performances from military bands, orchestras and ceremonial units, which the president said will perform “patriotic melodies” and favorite hits from his “playlist.”

“We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!” the president said, appearing to refer to artists who have spoken out against him.

Trump said the backdrop would be the Lincoln Memorial and Reflecting Pool, which he recently renovated. The Interior Department is still cleaning “residual algae” from the Reflecting Pool.

The main July Fourth event on the National Mall, called the “Salute to America,” is meant to feature a parade, military demonstrations, and other activities. It ends with a fireworks display over the monuments, according to the National Park Service.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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