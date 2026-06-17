Pastors for Trump founder withdraws from US House race after texting scandal

By Arit John, CNN

(CNN) — Pastors for Trump founder Jackson Lahmeyer on Wednesday announced he was ending his bid for Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, one day after he was projected to advance to a runoff for the Republican nomination in the wake of a texting scandal.

“After prayerful consideration with my wife, Kendra, and my team over the last twenty four hours, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for Congress,” Lahmeyer, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s primary, said in a statement. “I do not want to be a distraction to my family, my church, and the great people of Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, who deserve a strong conservative voice representing them in Washington.”

Lahmeyer’s exit comes after a Daily Mail report alleged the pastor had sent romantic text messages to a woman who is not his wife. After the story ran Sunday, Lahmeyer acknowledged inappropriate behavior but also criticized the outlet and the timing of the story’s publication.

“This matter was already dealt with privately between me and my wife, Kendra, through counsel and prayer with God and spiritual advisors,” Lahmeyer wrote on X Sunday. “I own crossing a boundary line through text messaging. I also ended all communication. The British Tabloid tried to paint me out in a way which is not the case.”

The lead pastor of Sheridan Church in Tulsa, Lahmeyer brought together a coalition of pastors to lobby for Trump’s reelection in 2024. The president rewarded his support with an endorsement in May.

While Trump on Monday reaffirmed his support for Lahmeyer, he pivoted on Wednesday, announcing that he was instead backing his runoff opponent, state lawmaker Mark Tedford.

“I greatly appreciate Jackson Lahmeyer’s hard work under difficult circumstances — He has always been with me, and I will always be with him,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “But, when it comes to the current Congressional race for Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District, I will be supporting America First Patriot, Mark Tedford.”

Lahmeyer’s withdrawal from the race leaves an open path to the nomination for Tedford as he vies to succeed GOP Rep. Kevin Hern, who is running for Senate.

CNN’s Maureen Chowdhury and Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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