New images show what’s behind the tarp at the Kennedy Center

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — New images obtained by CNN show the Kennedy Center signage with President Donald Trump’s name removed, confirming a sworn court declaration from the arts center’s executive director Matt Floca that the president’s name is no longer affixed to the building.

The images, first reported by the Washington Post, were provided to CNN by the activist organization, “Hands Off the Arts,” and mark the first visual confirmation of the removal as a large tarp remains affixed to the building ten days later.

“Hands Off the Arts was able to acquire these photos through our network of community members,” said the group’s co-founder, Mallory Miller, who previously served as manager of dance programming for the venue.

Miller added: “Tonight, there is a tarp that is covering the bare marble that these photos reveal to the world. The president does not want you to see them and that’s exactly why they’re important!”

Workers began removing Trump’s name from an exterior wall of the Kennedy Center overnight on June 13, complying with a judge’s ruling that the institution could only be named for John F. Kennedy as a living memorial to the late president.

While Trump’s name has been removed from the outside of the venue – inside, a difficult financial picture is forcing tough choices.

A federal judge is demanding the center continue to operate during renovations. But plummeting ticket sales, artist withdrawals, political controversies and a diminished staff have made restarting a full-scale programming schedule a challenge, multiple sources familiar with the operation told CNN.

The historic arts center on Friday asked the judge for more time to comply with deadlines in an ongoing lawsuit as its board explores avenues for renovation.

CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty, Devan Cole and Aleena Fayaz contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

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