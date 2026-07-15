Exclusive: Congress discussing affidavits from Epstein survivors about Lesley Groff as survivors told CNN she lied

By MJ Lee, Annie Grayer, Nicky Robertson, CNN

(CNN) — The House Oversight Committee has discussed with Jeffrey Epstein survivors the possibility of the women providing affidavits about longtime Epstein assistant Lesley Groff – coming on the heels of multiple survivors telling CNN that Groff had lied to the committee last month.

The ongoing deliberations between the committee and Epstein survivors were confirmed to CNN by three sources familiar with the matter and have not been previously reported. One Epstein survivor and two family members of another victim also told CNN that they were asked by the committee to comb through the transcript of Groff’s interview with the panel and alert the committee to anything that looks problematic.

“We need affidavits, sworn affidavits” House Oversight Chair James Comer told CNN’s Jake Tapper on The Lead. “We’re trying to do this just like any court in America would do.”

These developments signal that the committee is taking the accounts of Epstein survivors seriously and preparing to hold Groff accountable if she is found to have lied to Congress. While it is not clear what additional steps, if any, the committee might ultimately take related to Groff, lying to Congress is a crime. Committee investigators have also been poring over Groff’s testimony and references in the Epstein files to determine whether Groff was truthful.

Comer said that after each witness interview, his panel works with victims of Epstein’s abuse to corroborate details or point out anything that might be untrue.

“Once we question them, we are giving the victims the transcripts and letting them thoroughly go over that and say ‘do you see anything that you think is not true?’ And if they say that, then we’re going back and we’re doing research to see if they lied to Congress because if they lied to Congress that’s a felony and that’s a criminal referral to the Department of Justice. And again, that’s all a part of accountability and that’s about the only way Congress can hold anyone accountable,” he said.

CNN has reached out to Groff’s lawyer for comment. They did not respond to CNN’s previous request for comment about what survivors said about her interview with Congress.

Groff worked for Epstein for almost two decades and managed every detail of Epstein’s day-to-day schedule, making her transcribed interview session with the House Oversight Committee in June a significant part of Congress’ ongoing investigation into Epstein. She has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, and told lawmakers last month that she had been duped by a “master manipulator and deceiver.”

But the release of her interview transcript drew outrage from Epstein survivors. CNN reported on survivors taking issue with some of Groff’s key claims, including her insistence that she never met any of the girls and women whom she arranged to give massages to Epstein.

Six Epstein survivors previously told CNN they did meet Groff in person and were dismayed to learn of Groff’s denial.

Lara Blume McGee, who says she met Epstein as an aspiring model and was abused from 2001 to 2003, said she remembers meeting Groff at least twice at Epstein’s townhouse, while Lisa Phillips, who says she was in her early 20s when she first met Epstein, told CNN: “Of course I’ve met her in person.”

Groff also repeatedly told lawmakers that she never asked for or knew the ages of the girls and young women who came to see Epstein, including the fact that some of them were minors. She also said she was never aware that some were coming from local high schools.

Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda told CNN that Groff regularly asked her detailed questions about new girls that Lacerda planned to bring to Epstein, and that Groff was sensitive to Epstein’s preference for younger girls – so much so that she started asking Lacerda to tell her friends to bring their school IDs to their sessions with Epstein.

“She would ask, ‘What does the girl look like? Where is she from? How old is she?’ over the phone,” Lacerda said.

Another survivor, Sharlene Rochard, said it was not possible that Groff didn’t know her age, because she had Rochard’s passport information to plan travel. “Of course she knew how old we were because she had to look at our IDs to book our flight,” Rochard said.

One anonymous woman said she was also “100 percent” certain Groff knew that she was a minor. “I went to a private Catholic school and she would always ask me to leave school early,” she said. Epstein liked to see her in her school uniform, and that she said there were many times when Groff saw her wearing her uniform.

Survivors said Groff also was not telling the truth when she said she never directly paid the girls and women; some described receiving fresh cash in white envelopes from Groff during their years of abuse.

Lacedra, who said she was just shy of turning 14 when she first met Epstein, told CNN Wednesday that she would be glad to provide an affidavit to the oversight committee about Groff.

The committee did not comment for this story. A spokeswoman for the committee previously told CNN that the committee is “currently reviewing Ms. Groff’s transcript against the available evidence.” She added: “We welcome any additional evidence from individuals who possess information.”

The-CNN-Wire

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