Maine Democratic Senate frontrunner faces scrutiny over alleged anger outbursts

By Sarah Ferris, Allison Gordon, CNN

(CNN) — In the insular world of Maine politics, it’s known as the “water bottle incident.”

The moment happened some five years ago when then-state Senate president Troy Jackson clashed with fellow Democrats during a private meeting inside the state capitol. Jackson, a gruff former logger who has now catapulted into position as the state’s likely Democratic nominee for US Senate, grew so angry with one female lawmaker that he hurled a plastic water bottle.

That’s where the stories diverge.

The female legislator told colleagues that the incident deeply frightened her because she felt Jackson was aiming to hit her with the bottle, according to five sources who learned of the incident shortly after it occurred. That legislator was distraught as she left the meeting that day; months later she decided not to run for reelection in part, she told colleagues, because of Jackson’s conduct, three sources said.

Jackson’s campaign acknowledged to CNN on Monday that he had thrown the water bottle during the meeting but disputed he had lobbed it in anyone’s direction.

“Troy Jackson is passionate and deeply invested in the people and policies he advocates for,” the campaign said in a statement. “Over 22 years in public office, there have been moments when he let his frustration get the better of him. When that happened, he took responsibility and apologized directly at the time. “

The statement said that an eyewitness recalled “the bottle was thrown away from everyone and struck no one.” The campaign said it was referring to Mark Lawrence, a state senator in the room for the confrontation, who told CNN that he saw the bottle being thrown away from others in the room.

Either way, the incident has raised vigorous debates within Maine’s Democratic establishment still reeling from its previous nominee for Senate, Graham Platner, dropping out after a former girlfriend accused him of rape and other former partners accused him of physical intimidation and other alarming behavior, allegations he has denied.

Jackson has not been accused of any physical abuse or criminal wrongdoing, and even his critics are quick to separate his conduct in the Maine statehouse from the allegations against Platner. All five people who described the thrown water bottle were Democrats involved in local politics who requested anonymity for fear of retribution.

In a later Democratic caucus meeting, Jackson did address the water bottle incident and apologized, though it was not enough for some of the female lawmaker’s allies, according to two people in the room.

The water bottle clash, which was first reported by the Washington Post, was not a one-off for a lawmaker also known for pounding on desks, storming out of rooms, getting into shouting matches with members of his own party and swearing at colleagues, sources told CNN – with one ex-colleague resorting to recording meetings out of concerns over his behavior. Critics say his brash conduct, particularly with female colleagues, raises alarm bells about his temperament as the nominee for a key Senate race.

“It felt like he was using his body and his voice to make people fearful,” said the former colleague who described recording meetings with him. “I was in a room multiple times where he escalated the situation with both the intent and natural ability to really intimidate using his physical presence.” (She said she did not ultimately keep the recordings because Jackson did not exhibit any concerning behavior in those meetings.)

Jackson’s team said in its statement that he was involved in “heated, often two-way disputes over consequential legislation among powerful elected leaders.”

“There were many more instances of Troy working alongside those same colleagues to deliver universal school meals, paid family and medical leave, and prescription-drug relief for Maine families,” the campaign said. “Troy regrets the moments when disagreements became too heated, but passion for the issues he advocates for should not be confused with physical intimidation or bullying.”

His campaign also disputed that his confrontations were ever aimed specifically at female colleagues, arguing that many of Jackson’s fellow top Democrats were women, and so it was not surprising that some of his more contentious conversations involved them.

Heather Sanborn, the former Democratic lawmaker who told colleagues at the time that Jackson had targeted her with the water bottle in that private meeting, declined comment to CNN.

Many other prominent Democrats who spoke on the record with CNN argued that Jackson’s political style is just what their party needs to take on President Donald Trump and finally defeat GOP Sen. Susan Collins in the November race.

Former state Rep. Janice Cooper acknowledged to CNN that Jackson is “rough around the edges” but said: “This moment calls for a rabble-rouser.”

Jennifer DeChant, another former state House Democrat who overlapped with Jackson, told CNN that his direct approach helped get things done. “If everyone is happy with you all the time, you’re not doing your job in politics… He doesn’t run things like he’s coddling in kindergarten.”

‘Not every problem requires a chainsaw’

During Jackson’s leadership in Augusta, multiple Democrats described a widespread feeling inside the party that no one was willing to push back against him and risk blowback from him or his team of loyalists.

One Maine Democrat who worked closely with Jackson told CNN she had confronted him about his behavior multiple times – including after the thrown water bottle. But it did not prompt a change, she said.

“He doesn’t always understand that not every problem requires a chainsaw or an ax to get it out of the way,” that person told CNN, who described Jackson as a “complex” person. “I certainly saw him verbally abusing male colleagues.”

She described what she witnessed as “bullying” – “sort of pushing his weight around.”

Multiple local and state politicians said they were reluctant to go on the record, citing what they said was Jackson’s volatile personality.

Jackson’s future

The dozens of Democrats interviewed for this story made clear to CNN that they did not consider Jackson’s behavior to be on the same level as their former nominee’s alleged rape of a woman in 2021. (Platner dropped out of the race shortly after CNN and Politico reported the allegations.)

In the frenetic weeks since Platner dropped out, Maine Democrats have raced to choose his replacement, with Jackson now widely expected to lock up the nomination at this weekend’s nominating convention.

Some of those interviewed by CNN said they were speaking out because they wanted Jackson to publicly address what they viewed as anger issues, particularly toward women, and work to resolve it ahead of the general election, when he would take on Collins.

Stacy Leafsong, a progressive organizer who held an event for Jackson, who at the time was running for governor, and Platner early in the campaign cycle, told CNN that she is not concerned about Jackson’s temperament on the Senate floor.

“There’s no comparison between him and Graham,” she said, adding that she is in frequent communication with Jackson. Leafsong, who publicly condemned Platner, considers herself “a devout, like hardcore feminist” and said she “100%” believes in Jackson. “I think he’s a good guy… He’s the real deal.”

David Farmer, a longtime veteran of Maine politics, told CNN that Jackson’s reputation for being “fiery” is well known in the statehouse.

When asked about Jackson’s treatment of his female peers, Farmer first acknowledged his own vantage point as a White man close in age to Jackson, but said he never saw anything in particular that concerned him. He said that Jackson’s brusque personality wasn’t necessarily disqualifying.

“He wears his emotions on his sleeve – it can be good and it can be bad,” he said. “He is a normal guy in that regard. He cares passionately, and he acts passionately.”

But one person who worked closely with Jackson stressed that it is “no longer acceptable to treat other people with disdain, disregard and disrespect,” and that he’s “got a lot to learn.”

“If he does become our candidate, he needs to address how he’s going to be a leader not just for the bros, but for all of us,” that person said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.