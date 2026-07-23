Turnover of Senate-confirmed officials in Trump’s second term outpaces all 21st century administrations

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — More Senate-confirmed officials have left President Donald Trump’s second administration in its first 18 months than they have during the same period in other 21st century administrations, according to a nonpartisan organization’s review of the turnover published Wednesday.

The review from Partnership for Public Service, a group that focuses on improving the federal government, found that as of Monday, 27 Senate-confirmed officials in Cabinet departments have departed the administration — a figure that outpaces the 11 departures in the first 18 months of Trump’s first administration, which was known for its turnover.

The departures impacted 13 departments and included three Cabinet secretaries: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Other high-profile officials that have left include Secretary of the Navy John Phelan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez.

The review also found that the administration is slow to fill the vacancies with Trump sending fewer nominations to the Senate than even his first term. It does not include US attorneys, US marshals or ambassadors who have left or nominations for those positions.

“Turnover on this scale does not just thin the government’s leadership ranks—it concentrates power in the president,” Chris Piper of the Partnership for Public Service wrote in a blog post. “Left unaddressed, more of the government will be led by officials installed without the Senate’s constitutionally required advice and consent, and it will be less able to do the work Americans depend on.”

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said in a statement to CNN, “President Trump has the most talented Cabinet in American history who work every day to implement his common sense, America First agenda. In just over one year, the President and his Cabinet have made our country greater than ever before with the most secure border in history, the largest middle-class tax cut ever, and the lowest murder rate since 1900. The President and his entire administration will continue to tirelessly implement the Trump agenda and achieve tremendous results for the American people.”

While every president has appointed officials in “acting” capacity, which temporarily avoids the Senate confirmation process, Trump has done so more frequently and openly, CNN has previously reported.

During his first term, Trump said, “Acting gives you much greater flexibility. A lot easier to do things.”

The-CNN-Wire

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