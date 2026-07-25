Fact check: Trump’s false claims at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

By Daniel Dale, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s rambling address at the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner on Friday was filled with far more insults than assertions of fact.

Even some of those insults were patently inaccurate, but we’ll leave them aside here as jokes or hyperbole. We will address some of the false claims with which Trump littered the speech’s occasional substantive remarks.

The 2020 election

After joking about announcing a run for a “fourth term,” Trump lied that he has “won three times” because the 2020 presidential election was a “rigged election.” Trump has won twice, in 2016 and 2024, but he lost legitimately to Joe Biden in a free and fair 2020 election. Approaching six years after Trump began claiming that election was rigged, he has never provided anything close to substantiating evidence.

Investment in the US

Trump repeated his usual false claim that “we have $19.2 trillion being spent in our country.” That figure is fiction, as we have repeatedly noted.

At the time Trump said it on Friday, the White House’s own website claimed there had been “$10.7 trillion” in “major investment announcements” this term, not that $19.2 trillion is actually being spent, and even the White House figure was a major exaggeration of actual investment. A detailed CNN review in October found the White House was counting trillions of dollars in vague investment pledges – pledges that were about “bilateral trade” or “economic exchange” rather than investment in the US – and vague statements that didn’t even rise to the level of pledges.

The White House figure includes pledges from US-based companies as well as foreign entities. Federal data published last month shows that new foreign direct investment in the US was about $232 billion in 2025.

Crime in Washington, DC

Trump again overstated the decline in crime that the nation’s capital has experienced since his federal takeover of law enforcement there last year, describing it as “almost a crime-free city.” It isn’t, as a quick glance at local crime data, recent police press releases and local media reports makes clear. A WUSA9 article just one week prior to the Friday speech was headlined, “Fatal shooting marks fifth homicide in D.C. in seven days”; it noted local police had recorded 56 homicides in the capital in 2026. The number was up to 57 homicides as of Friday – down 38% from 2025 through the same date, but far from nothing.

Similarly, while the capital’s overall crime is indeed down so far this year, police have still recorded more than 11,000 total crimes so far – a reduction of about 20% from last year, not “88%” as Trump claimed Friday. Even with the recent improvement, experts have said there’s no basis for Trump’s description of Washington as “one of the safest cities in the United States.”

The cost of a Federal Reserve renovation

Early in the speech, which took place at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, Trump said, “It’s great to be back at a place that I know very well – because I built it. And I’m very proud of it because I built it for $2.9 billion less than the Federal Reserve building.”

The cost of the Fed’s renovation of two buildings in the capital has run well over its initial budget, but its current projected cost is $2.5 billion. It’s possible that number will increase again, so we certainly can’t call Trump’s claim false, but it’s worth noting it isn’t presently known to be in the “$3 to $4 billion” or “almost $4 billion” figures he has used in previous remarks.

The Waldorf Astoria building was originally built in the late 1800s as a grand post office. In the 2010s, Trump leased the building and had it renovated into a luxury hotel in what was reported as a $200 million project. Trump sold the lease in 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

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