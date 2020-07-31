MPD: 17-year-old killed, 2 injured after crashing car during police chase

Regional News

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A police chase and crash of a stolen car in Milwaukee early Thursday morning left a 17-year-old boy dead and two other teenagers injured.

It happened around 2 a.m. July 30 near 27th and Townsend.

Police say they tried to pull over a stolen car that was involved in an armed robbery, but the driver refused to pull over.

The 17-year-old driver crashed into a pole and later died at a hospital.

Two passengers, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, had minor injuries.

Charges are expected in the next few days.

