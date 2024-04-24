Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Economic impacts of the Sunset Amphitheater

today at 5:23 PM
Published 5:22 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-El Paso has had 24 hours to process the news that a theater is coming to the northeast corner of Cohen Avenue and U-S 54. Notes Live is an entertainment company in the U.S.

They chose El Paso as their fifth location, with the other four being McKinney, Texas, Colorado Springs, Oklahoma City, and Gainesville, Georgia. Sunset Amphitheater is headed to northeast El Paso following a vote by the El Paso city council.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and  Karina Brasgalla, the Interim Director for the Economic and International Development Department, Discussed the topic on ABC-7 at 4. This was after the City Council voted 6 to 1 yesterday to green-light the partnership between the city of El Paso and Notes Live. 

