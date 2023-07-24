Texas governor to defend state’s water barriers in the Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Justice Department threatened to pursue legal action against Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the floating marine barriers that the state deployed in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas. Now Abbott is pushing back against the DOJ.

In a statement released Monday by the governor's office, Abbott said he will defend Texas' recent deployment of the floating barriers.

“If you truly care about human life, you must begin enforcing federal immigration laws," said Governor Abbott in a letter sent to President Joe Biden.

"By doing so, you can help me stop migrants from wagering their lives in the waters of the Rio Grande River. You can also help me save Texans, and indeed all Americans, from deadly drugs like fentanyl, cartel violence, and the horrors of human trafficking. To end the risk that migrants will be harmed crossing the border illegally, you must fully enforce the laws of the United States that prohibit illegal immigration between ports of entry. In the meantime, Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused. Texas will see you in court, Mr. President,” Governor Abbott added.

These buoy barriers were deployed by the state in Eagle Pass earlier this month and are over 1,000 feet long.

ABC-7 reached out to the International Boundary and Water Commission in El Paso to learn more about these floating barriers as they manage the Rio Grande on the U.S. side of the border.