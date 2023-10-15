Teenager faces several charges, including murder after park shooting

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Alamogordo Police Department says a 17-year-old male has been charged with first degree murder and faces several other criminal charges after a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Alamogordo Police were called out to Oregon Park at Charlotte and Oregon after reports of shots being fired in the area.

Officers found one person with gunshot wounds and learned from witnesses at the scene that other victims were also injured and were taken to the hospital, according to the police release.

Otero County Sheriff's officers and Alamogordo Police arrived at the hospital and spoke with witnesses and victims .Officers gathered information that lead them to a house at the 200 block of Plainview Drive where they found the alleged teenage offender.

The teenager was taken to a juvenile detention facility where he will be held until his court appearance.

He is also facing two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, tampering with evidence, larceny of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person less than 19 years of age.

The shooting is being investigated by several agencies. The Major Crimes Unit is asking any member of the community with knowledge of the case to contact Detective Diaz at 575-439-4300.