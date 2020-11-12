Gun rights group sues Sacramento sheriff over firearm confiscation records

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR) — A gun rights group is suing Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, alleging his agency violated the public’s right to access gun confiscation records.

The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) says the sheriff’s department denied their requests for access to records about firearm confiscations and department policies. The lawsuit claims the denial violates the California Public Records Act.

The group wants to know what guns the department has confiscated, including from Andrew Richard Casarez of Orangevale, who was served a gun violence restraining order in July. Deputies say Casarez is the leader of a neo-nazi hate group called the “Bowl Patrol.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office used social media posts to convince a judge to allow them to search Casarez’s home. It’s an unprecedented move that may have prevented Casarez from carrying out serious crimes, the sheriff’s office said.

The FPC says people have a right to know how the government is enforcing its laws and policies.

“The defendants’ denial of our requests is particularly concerning in light of it being a significant matter of great public interest, and we look forward to finding out what they’re hiding from us and all Californians,” FPC Director of Legal Strategy Adam Kraut said in a press release Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.