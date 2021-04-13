Two public cellphone charging stations in Milwaukee aim to ease access to power sources

Regional News

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — Homeless and housing insecure individuals now have access to two public cellphone charging stations in Milwaukee.

UnitedHealthcare announced Tuesday, April 13 that two workers came up with the idea after talking with some of the health plan’s homeless members who have struggled with keeping their cellphones charged.

The two charging stations are located at the Outreach Community Health Center, 711 W. Capitol Drive; and at the Summerfield United Methodist Church, 728 E. Juneau Ave.

Officials say during the pandemic over the last year, it’s an issue that became critical as access to power sources diminished during lockdowns and limited access to public buildings.

UnitedHealthcare partnered with goCharge to implement charging stations in Milwaukee, as well as the Fox Valley.

